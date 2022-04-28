SHREVEPORT, La - Caddo Parish schools held a job fair Thursday to fill their ranks with new teachers. They're looking to hire more than 200 new educators.
There were hundreds in attendance at the job fair, which was hosted by Broadmoor Stem Academy. Teachers, administrators and possible future teachers filed into the gym.
Karen Peace, teacher recruiter with Caddo schools, says they have a way to go to meet their target numbers.
"We hope to hire anywhere between 200 and 250 teachers before we open school in August,” Peace said. “We also have representatives here from teacher certification programs to help people understand how they get certified to become a teacher."
Summer Anderson-Picou, principal of Broadmoor Stem Academy, says events like this are crucial.
"As I'm sure you know, principal’s jobs are very busy. It's important that we be on our campus as much as we can with our faculty, staff and students,” Anderson-Picou said. “So, events like this allow principals to have the opportunity to meet people where everybody comes to you."
There were several prospects attending the event like Elmanuell Allen, who drove over from Tyler, Texas for the fair.
"Well, I recently became married, and I was looking for a job to become a teacher because I'm employed in Tyler, Texas right now. I'm just looking, trying to see what sticks," said Allen.
Anyone who may have missed the fair should know that Caddo schools will still be searching for new staff in the weeks to come.