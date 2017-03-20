Educators from around the region gathered at Lakeshore Middle School today for a first-hand look at the work being done to transform teaching and learning in Caddo Parish Public School’s. Transformation Zone today at the Transformation zone Conference.
The Transformation Zone seeks to unite a group of historically under performing schools in the transformation process, yielding significant graduation and attendance rate increases along with major reductions in school discipline.
Additionally, four schools were recognized as “Top Gains Schools” for being in the top quartile of growth in the state.
In less than three years Caddo has turned the tide for many of the campuses with 6 exiting failing status and more set to shed the label this fall.
The Transformation Zone has produced district Principal of the Year in each of the last three years and a National School Innovation and Change Award winner as well as an increase in community partnerships from across the city.
Conference participants will experience site visits to three Transformation Zone schools, keynote addresses from students and district leaders, and breakout sessions related to school-based transformation.
Director of the Transformation zone, Billy Snow says the program is making strides in the classroom.
"It's working because we are implementing it consistently, its working because we are changing the climate and culture and implementing best practices" Snow said.