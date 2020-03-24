SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish public schools is looking ahead at the coming school year by hosting a virtual career fair Thursday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. All exchanges will be text-based chats by electronic device.
The fair will be hiring all teaching positions Pre-K through grade 12. Those interested can chat directly with recruiters and hiring managers from the comfort of their home. Click here to register.
Information will also be available on how to get certified and become a teacher. Applications are being accepted now for the Caddo Teaching Academy. For more information on the Teaching Academy, click here.