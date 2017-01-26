Energy savings. Everyone at Caddo Parish Schools agrees this is a must do. Saving on utility bills puts that money into classrooms.
But is the district going about it the right way? One school board member is giving red marks to a plan that's gaining steam.
Electricity, water, and heating and air conditioning bills add up to huge costs -- an average of more than $9 million dollars the last two years -- for utilities at the 80 or so buildings in the Caddo Parish school system.
In late 2015, Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree began the process of hiring Cenergistic, a company that helps education systems, hospitals, and even big churches find energy savings nationwide.
Cenergistic is based in Dallas, and was hired by Goree's previous employer -- nearby Mansfield, Texas ISD. Cenergistic claims it's saved that district 18 percent on energy costs.
Their pitch to Caddo Schools? Over a span of five years, they could save the district nine million dollars. Their fee? They would take half of that -- $4.5 million dollars.
"I think we're going down the wrong path," says Caddo Parish School Board member Barry Rachal.
He says that's too much money. Rachal says he's studied the issue for more than a decade. and that other school districts Caddo's size have done well by hiring their own certified energy manager. The key word there being certified.
"I believe we could save four and a half million dollars without spending four and a half million dollars," Rachal says.
The Caddo School district does currently have an energy manager. Just not one who's saving the district meaningful money. In fact, one school board member says he's not qualified.
"Some of the data comes in is pretty complicated to read -- as I understand it -- And to monitor and keep up with," says Larry Ramsey. "And we don't have the expertise level that we need."
Superintendent Goree agrees that the district needs a better manager. And he says that should be Cenergistic.
"Let's go outside and see how we can work with a company with a proven track record of saving school districts across the country in this work, and work with them so we can generate the most savings for our students and our staff," Dr. Goree said.
Cenergistic says it would embed four full-time energy specialists with a visiting team of engineers and experts to work with district staff for program implementation in the Caddo School system.
Board member Ramsey says Cenergistic's proposal was easily the best of three companies that applied.
"They're paying for the employees out of whatever savings. If they don't get any savings they don't get any money," Ramsey reasons.
In effect, the Caddo School system would split whatever energy savings Cenergistic can find -- even into the millions of dollars.
Cenergistic says there would be some up-front cost to the district for web-based software that would amount to about $80,000 across their five-year proposal.
Superintendent Goree says Caddo Schools' current energy manager position would be eliminated.
The full Caddo School Board will discuss the plan to hire Cenergistic at its February 7th meeting, and then possibly vote two weeks later.