SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo schools ares beginning to prepare for an unconventional 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Lamar Goree admitted he doesn't know what to expect next school year.
"Traditional is out the window," said Goree during Tuesday's virtual board meeting.
The district is weighing options to determine how to give students a quality education while keeping them safe at the same time.
School officials have developed various modified schedules to address virus outbreaks in the community or at individual campuses.
"Whether it's all students at school, a hybrid system, or a full virtual platform. What's going to be best depends on what phase we are in and how we are affected by the virus," added Goree.
He hopes to present a concise plan by middle of June.
On Tuesday's agenda, the board agreed to waive certified educator evaluations for the 2019-2020 school year. Goree believed it was the right thing to do, since teachers were thrown into a schedule change they never had to do before.
"We will operate this year as if every teacher had a perfect evaluation," Goree said. "And they will qualify for any incentives or pay steps that would be associated with the evaluation."
Part of that incentive includes a $250 reward. Again, this is for certified teachers only. Goree also addressed the budget at Tuesday's meeting, admitting there will be some challenges. The district took about a $9 million hit in sales taxes because of COVID-19.
Budget revisions were presented and the board will continue to evaluate in the coming weeks until it is finalized.