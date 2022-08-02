SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary and middle school students will be back in school Wednesday.
Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted a media luncheon to update the public on a variety of topics, including staffing, COVID-19 protocols and, of course, the excitement for the start of a new school year.
"For the last two years we've had to run dual systems, with a lot of challenges associated with running virtual opportunities as well as in person learning. At one point we even had a hybrid model. Just excited to see everyone come back to school. And, really excited to see the effort we put into this season of educating children," Goree said.
"I want to give a special thanks to all of our staff that's participating in that early start. So proud of our teachers, virtually all of our teachers returned to school and are excited setting up classrooms and are ready to welcome our elementary and middle school students back in the morning," he added.
High school in Caddo Parish begins on Aug. 10.