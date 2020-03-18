SHREVEPORT, La. - The way schools are teaching children has drastically changed. But Caddo Schools believe, they have a workable plan in place.
Superintendent Lamar Goree says when students return from spring break March 30th, all kids and teachers will be set up in a Google classroom.
Because many students don't have the tools to learn on a digital platform, school leaders will be on campuses after spring break signing out take home Chrome Books.
The schools' next concern was internet access, but Superintendent Goree says that's already been covered.
For one, all school hot spots will be turned on. Comcast is also offering hot spot expansions for families. Also, 3,600 hot spots across Shreveport will be available free of charge. Comcast is removing data caps for all customers and suspending disconnects for non-payments.
Goree admits there could be bumps along the way, but he has all the confidence in his staff and students.
"We don't see this as a time off, but a time on," said Goree. "We're believe that our students will continue to receive their instruction over the next month. We're just asking that everyone works together and takes the bumps with a grain of salt. Our goal is to provide every student with a safe environment and every opportunity academically possible."
Teachers will also be required to hold digital office hours to help children complete their school work.