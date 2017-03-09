Caddo Parish Public Schools will host a teacher job fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Marshall Visual Arts Center, located at 208 East Burleson in Marshall.
The job fair is the latest in a series of efforts to recruit certified teachers for the 2017-2018 school year. Caddo staffers will be on site to speak with interested participants, who are asked to bring their resumes, and discuss opportunities to grow with Caddo Schools. Caddo currently has teaching openings in a variety of certification areas including elementary and secondary education with critical needs in math, science, English and special education.
"It is our top priority to have the best of the best teachers in every classroom in our district," said Dr. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. "Our staff is excited to meet with individuals in the East Texas area who may be interested in working for a district that offers numerous opportunities for growth."
Caddo offers a competitive salary and benefits package as well as extensive professional development programs including the Teacher Advancement Program (TAP) which will begin in seven schools this fall. Teachers at the job fair will be able to learn more about these programs as well as a newly established incentive pay plan which offers additional compensation for educators who chose to teach in a variety of situations including work in the district's target schools or working in a hard-to-staff area.
The East Texas job fair is one of numerous job fairs taking place this spring. The district also is slated to host its biggest job fair of the year on April 22 at Southwood High School in Shreveport. Individuals interested in working with Caddo Schools are encouraged to apply online at www.caddoschools.org/caddojobs.