SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Schools will host its Spring Job Fair and Certification Information Expo in hopes of finding qualified candidates to fill vacant positions across the district.
It's happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Broadmoor STEM Academy gym in Shreveport.
The highest areas of need in the district are to fill positions for: Teachers, Bus Drivers, Classroom Aides, Secretaries and clerical staff.
Several universities will be present to provide teaching certification information to interested candidates.