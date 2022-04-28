Caddo Schools

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Schools will host its Spring Job Fair and Certification Information Expo in hopes of finding qualified candidates to fill vacant positions across the district.

It's happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Broadmoor STEM Academy gym in Shreveport.

The highest areas of need in the district are to fill positions for: Teachers, Bus Drivers, Classroom Aides, Secretaries and clerical staff.

Several universities will be present to provide teaching certification information to interested candidates.

