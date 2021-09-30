SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish School Board will not make changes in its COVID-19 protocols despite a change in guidance announced Wednesday by the Louisiana education department.
Meanwhile, Bossier and DeSoto parishes are still looking over the new guidelines that came out late Wednesday.
State Superintendent Cade Brumley is giving school districts the option to no longer quarantine students who have close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
The new guidelines allow each district to instead notify parents of an exposure and let them decide to keep their child in school or isolate at home. Parents would be offered a free COVID-19 test for the student.
The recommendation is at odds with the advice of state and federal health officials. Gov. John Bel Edwardes also doesn’t support the change, with his administration pointing to the larger rate of COVID-19 infections among children in the recent spike.
Caddo’s mitigation measures include quarantining unvaccinated individuals who are determined to be close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases. This guidance has not changed according to medical experts, a district spokeswoman said, and in addition, the Office of Public Health is not recommending any modifications of quarantine time periods or providing an option to opt out of quarantine.
“Caddo Parish Public Schools will continue to follow the advice of our medical partners in addition to guidance from the LDH and the CDC in regard to COVID-19 protocols and mitigation measures,” said Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree. “Since the earliest days of this pandemic, we have looked to these experts in their respective fields to guide us and we will continue to do so. As we have stated since the release of our district’s guidance, we will review all COVID-19 procedures and protocols for updates or modifications at the end of the nine weeks with a focus on the safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”
In DeSoto Parish, Superintendent Clay Corley had not had time to review the recommendation with the leadership team to he's leaning toward business as usual this week. And students are on fall break next week.
"We may decide to do differently when we return from fall break," Corley said.
Bossier Schools released the following statement about its decision: "We are currently gathering more information about the new quarantine guidelines announced by the Louisiana Department of Education. Since the pandemic began, Bossier Schools has adhered to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana Governor’s Office and Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Until school districts receive more clarity, Bossier Schools’ quarantine practices will stay the same."
Brumley called the updated state recommendations a “common-sense” approach that focuses on local control of schools and that could help students avoid being sent home multiple times across the school year and missing needed days of class. He said schools haven’t proven to be super-spreader environments for COVID-19.
“One of the tings I continue to hear is just frustration among educators with the amount of quarantines taking place for students, and I’m certainly hearing that from parents,” Brumley said in an interview. “There are unintended consequences of these quarantines.”
With extensive, common-sense mitigation measures in place since Caddo’s schools reopened in August 2020, schools and district sites have proven to be among the safest places for students and staff to be, according to Caddo school officials.
“Our focus has been strictly on providing in-person learning in the safest environment possible,” Goree said. “With masking, proper hand hygiene, quarantining and voluntary testing, our schools are reflective of the best practices overwhelmingly advised by our medical community. We will continue to work with these partners on a daily basis in order to reflect the latest recommendations based on scientific findings.”
Brumley doesn’t expect all Louisiana school systems to end quarantines for asymptomatic students.
“Students should be flexible in response to the virus. If we see an uptick in the virus, additional restrictions should go in place,” Brumley said.
His recommendations haven’t changed for students who test positive for COVID-19 or who show symptoms of the illness. They should isolate until they have recovered or are no longer infectious.