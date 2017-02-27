A Caddo Parish animal shelter employee and a former employee face charges.
Celina Cabrera, 24, is charged with a crime against nature and Booker Thomas Jr., 41, is charged as an accessory. They face up to five years in prison if convicted.
An anonymous tipster told Shreveport police about the incident, according to Cpl. Marcus Hines, a police department spokesman.
"Investigators are uncovering information that may lead to the discovery of video. That process is still underway at the moment, " Hines said. "Although these individuals, in my understanding, did work at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, it's my understanding that there were no crimes committed there and that there were no animals in possession or in the care of Caddo Animal Control that are involved in this investigation."
Cabrera is on leave while the Caddo Parish Commission investigates the allegations, a parish spokeswoman said.