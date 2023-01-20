SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Unit are available now until March 10.
Auxiliary deputies supplement full-time sheriff’s deputies by volunteering their services to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office in a non-enforcement capacity. Those interested in becoming part of the program will have the opportunity to serve as a chaplain, assist with traffic control or road closures during major weather events, funeral escorts, community programs, events by nonprofit organizations, and perform many different administrative tasks within the sheriff’s office.
Those who apply must attend a nine-week training course on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sheriff’s Safety Town located at 8910 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. The class will be from March 20 through May 18.
The training will include radio classes, CPR/first aid training, crime scene preservation, incident command system knowledge, traffic control classes, driver training, and tours of sheriff’s office facilities. Upon completion of training, each member will be eligible to begin assisting the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have no criminal history and possess a valid driver’s license.
To apply, contact Deputy Pamela Lamay at pamela.lamay@caddosheriff.org or (318)681-1113. For additional information, contact Sergeant John Hay at john.hay@caddosheriff.org or (318)681-1121.