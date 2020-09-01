SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Dalston Scott Mosley, 19, wanted on charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Tuesday Mosley is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has dark hair with a receding hairline and brown eyes.
Prator said Mosley is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old man in north Shreveport during a domestic dispute on Aug. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Nathan Everett at 318- 584-0216 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.