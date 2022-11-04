SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots.
Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law.
"We realize we are going against the grain, but I think it's important that people see the photos of those arrested in our backyard," Sheriff Steve Prator said.
The new law bans the publishing of mugshot, with the exception of certain criminal charges. For example, under the new law, it's illegal to publish the mugshot of someone accused of voyeurism, but the mugshot of someone accused of video voyeurism can be made public.
"This new law dictates the public is entitled to see the mugshot of a 'peeping Tom' only if he records videos for his collection," Prator said. "This makes no sense."
The new law also makes it illegal to publish the mugshot of someone accused of burglary even while possessing a firearm, whereas the law allows the mugshot of someone accused of dog fighting to be published.
"Once again, the state has come up with a way to protect people we arrest instead of prioritizing victims," Prator said. "It was not easy for our information technology folks to work with this new law and give the public what they need, but they got it done. My office will do everything in its power to serve and protect you."
Citizens checking the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office app or visiting the website, www.caddosheriff.org, can click "currently housed inmates" to see the eligible booking photos. If you believe an eligible booking photo has not been displayed, you may email welcome@caddosheriff.org and deputies can verify if the public record was unintentionally missed.