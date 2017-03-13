Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is offering basic firearms and safety class for women. The latest class was held this past Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy.
Sheriff’s deputies taught safe handling and firing of handguns on the Academy firing range. They also presented information on knowledge of Louisiana gun laws, basic self-defense, situational awareness, and personal safety.
The next classes are set for April 8, May 20 and June 10. The course is free, but you're asked to pre-register by calling Community Programs at 681-0875. The Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy is located at 15639 Hwy. 1 South.