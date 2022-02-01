SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy was assaulted at Caddo Correctional Center Sunday afternoon, and Sheriff Steve Prator sees a link between the assault and a slow pace within the judicial system.
The man accused of assaulting two deputies is Willie Lee Rochelle IV. It's the third time he's been accused of attacking an officer while in prison, Prator said.
Rochelle's been in Caddo Correctional Center for three years waiting for his trial. Prator says that's too long.
"We've never had this many prisoners, this many inmates, that are awaiting trial. We've got to do something about that. We've got just a number of prisoners that have been out there three, four, five years," Prator said.
Right now, Caddo Correctional Center is exceeding maximum capacity. Prator says that puts his officers in harm's way.
"This young lady, this deputy out there, did not deserve to have her jaw fractured by some fool that's been out there three years awaiting trial, and has had numerous felonies dismissed, after dismissed, after dismissed."
Rochelle in the past has been charged with attempted armed robbery and battery, among others. He's currently charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Prator hopes incidents like this will force the judicial system to speed up the process.
"The entire way that we handle the criminal justice system from the time that we handle this from the time of the arrest on down, in Caddo Parish, in Shreveport, in Louisiana, is a problem," Prator said.
It's a problem without one clear solution. Part of the reason courts are backed up is policies in the justice system.
But a lot of the delays for trials are due to court closures during waves of COVID-19. So, there might not be quick fixes.