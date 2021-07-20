SHREVEPORT, La - Haitian immigrants in Shreveport has become a huge topic of discussion around the area since last week.
Wherever you go, people want to know -- who, what, where, why, when and how.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday they're not the first and they won’t be the last according to the federal government.
Prator said over 400 have come through the area in the past few months. He also addressed what they can and can't do at the sheriff's office as it relates to these people we've see at the bus stop.
"Whether you like Biden's immigration policy makes no difference. This is the way it is. We have no reason to arrest or stop the people that are sent here," Prator said. "They are legally in our country according to ICE and we at the sheriff's office have no reason or right to arrest them or detain them."
Prator also said from what he's heard none of the immigrants are still in the area, but if they decide to stay they are free to do so. He said more are on the way, because as people arrive at the border, then on to detention centers, of which there are close to 10 in Louisiana, many of these people they have seen are released into the country.
Prator is also Director of Homeland Security for Caddo Parish.
"The truth of the matter is there is nothing the Caddo Parish sheriff can do as it relates to ICE. The Department of Homeland Security at the federal level is completely different from the Homeland Security of Caddo Parish," Prator said. "We are more emergency preparedness. Homeland Security and Immigration is the federal level."