SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday afternoon he will not seek re-election in October.
During a news conference, Prator said a recent medical episode caused him to decide not to run.
"Dr. Trey Baucum in Shreveport and Baylor Cardiology Hospital in Dallas were able to identify and correct a problem with my heart," Prator said. "Although in great health now, this medical episode has caused me to realize my mortality and so I have chosen not to seek re-election."
All donations raised for the current election will be returned, Prator said. He will serve until the end of his current term on June 24, 2024. Prator first took office on July 1, 2000.
Prator began his career in law enforcement on Jan. 29, 1973, when he joined the Shreveport Police Department as a patrolman. He worked a variety of assignments including homicide, robbery, sex crimes, and narcotics before being appointed as police chief while still only a sergeant. After 26 years, he retired from the department to seek the position of sheriff.