SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy has died after his vehicle was hit from behind while he diverted traffic from a crash scene.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said the deputy, who is not yet being identified pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at the scene.
State troopers are in charge of the investigation.
The crash happened on Interstate 49 near Highway 170 in an area where deputies worked a crash earlier Friday morning involving two big trucks, one of which spilled its load. The crash closed the interstate for several hours.
The northbound inside lane had just re-opened and the deputy was sitting in his patrol unit -- an Impala sedan -- helping to divert traffic. A woman driving a Kia Sorento in the outside lane struck the rear of the patrol unit on the driver's side, Chadwick said.
The female driver received minor injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The interstate was closed several hours for the accident investigation. The interstate reopened at about 3:30 p.m.
The deputy is the second local law enforcement officer to die on the job within the past two weeks. Webster Parish sheriff's Sgt. Billy Collins Jr. died July 9 when he was shot while responding to a call in Doyline. He was working his side job as a Doyline police officer when he was killed. His funeral service was last Friday.