SHREVEPORT, La. - Two back-to-back historic ice and snow storms caused treacherous roads across the Arklatex in February.
Those storms left Shreveport and Caddo Parish crippled with more than a 100,000 families stranded at home on lock down.
If you had to go on the road, it was dangerous. Some state, parish and city officials say that shouldn't have happened.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins gave a stark warning to residents during the week of the storms. He echoed a stern warning shared by Louisiana state police, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Caddo office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The urgent move was to protect drivers and lessen the demand on first responders.
DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said because of the rarity of the type of storm hitting the south, the department was not properly prepared.
"We are not equipped with the equipment and personnel and experience and expertise dealing with that particular type of weather," Buchanan said.
Aside from stranded motorists, many residents lost power and most lost clean running water for up to two weeks.
It was a first in Shreveport's history.
"We just need to be more prepared than what we have been in the past," said Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Johnson said he previously traveled to Washington D.C. and watched the area shut down from a blizzard that dumped two feet of snow.
"What we've had does not even come close to that and Shreveport and Caddo parish is basically crippled to nothing at all and it's basically drive at your own risk if you get out on the road."
Johnson said he wants Caddo Parish to work with the Port of Caddo-Bossier and the city of Shreveport to create a plan to reuse equipment already on hand.
"We can take a regular dump truck and put a blade in front of it to blow the ice and snow to the side so the cost of the vehicle is not going to be an issue. It's really the cost of the accessories," Johnson said.
Johnson said aside from creating plow trucks, he wants to use trucks that will spray out a salt brine to melt the snow and ice.
If such a winter storm is repeated in the future, Johnson wants Caddo Parish and Shreveport to be more pro-active and ready.
"I think it's coming more often and so maybe not to this extent but even with a half a inch or a quarter of an inch of sleet on the ground, that we should be more prepared," said Johnson.