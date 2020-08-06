SHREVEPORT, La - Sheriff Steve Prator and Chief Ben Raymond announced today that the Caddo / Shreveport Narcotics Unit conducted a two-week operation dubbed “Operation Kickoff”, implemented to combat narcotic and gun offenses.
The two-week operation started on July 20 and ended July 31. During the operation, narcotic agents executed multiple search warrants and addressed citizen complaints of drug and firearms related activities.
Through those follow-ups investigations, agents seized 12 firearms, 30.8 grams of crack cocaine, 100.6 grams of methamphetamines, and 6897.24 grams of Marijuana. Drugs seizures totaled more than $92,000.00. They also seized more than $34,500.00 is cash.
The following arrests were made:
9313 New London Shreveport La.
Otis Mcfann
Offense: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Carrying of a handgun with CDS
3033 Louise Shreveport La.
Dangelo Hill
Offense: Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Illegal Carrying of a firearm with CDS
2134 Greenwood #125 Shreveport La.
Jeffrey Finley
Offenses: Two counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute
400 Seneca Shreveport La.
Nicholas Jiles
Offenses: Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Firearm with CDS
741 Pickwick Shreveport La.
Taurese Byrd
Offense: Possession with Intent Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine tablets), Illegal Carrying of Weapon with a CDS, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm
8200 Pines Rd Shreveport La.
Darrell Bell
Offense: Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I
3000 Skelly Shreveport La.
Treveon Carter
Offense: Possession Sch II with Intent (Crack Cocaine), Possession Schedule II with Intent (Meth Tabs), Convicted Felon with a Firearm, Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS, and Fugitive
1103 1/2 Boulevard Shreveport La.
Craig Allen
Offense: Possession of Schedule II
1103 1/2 Boulevard Shreveport La
Keller Reed
Offense: Possession of Schedule II
1103 1/2 Boulevard Shreveport La.
Damon Breaux
Offense: Possession with Intent Schedule II
109 Southfield
Kaylon Kennon
Offenses: Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
109 Southfield Shreveport, la
Udarius Thomas (08-04-1986) *** No Booking Photo Available ***
Offenses: Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
8200 Pines Rd apt 1612 Shreveport, la
Dalynte Cole
Offenses: Possession with Intent Schedule I, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway
3845 Line Avenue Shreveport, la
Tradarion Jackson
Offense: Possession with Intent Schedule I, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Fugitive