SHREVEPORT, La - Sheriff Steve Prator and Chief Ben Raymond announced today that the Caddo / Shreveport Narcotics Unit conducted a two-week operation dubbed “Operation Kickoff”, implemented to combat narcotic and gun offenses.

The two-week operation started on July 20 and ended July 31. During the operation, narcotic agents executed multiple search warrants and addressed citizen complaints of drug and firearms related activities.

Through those follow-ups investigations, agents seized 12 firearms, 30.8 grams of crack cocaine, 100.6 grams of methamphetamines, and 6897.24 grams of Marijuana. Drugs seizures totaled more than $92,000.00. They also seized more than $34,500.00 is cash.

The following arrests were made:

9313 New London Shreveport La.

Otis Mcfann

Offense: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Carrying of a handgun with CDS

3033 Louise Shreveport La.

Dangelo Hill

Offense: Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Illegal Carrying of a firearm with CDS

2134 Greenwood #125 Shreveport La.

Jeffrey Finley

Offenses: Two counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

400 Seneca Shreveport La.

Nicholas Jiles

Offenses: Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Firearm with CDS

741 Pickwick Shreveport La.

Taurese Byrd

Offense: Possession with Intent Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine tablets), Illegal Carrying of Weapon with a CDS, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm

8200 Pines Rd Shreveport La.

Darrell Bell

Offense: Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

3000 Skelly Shreveport La.

Treveon Carter

Offense: Possession Sch II with Intent (Crack Cocaine), Possession Schedule II with Intent (Meth Tabs), Convicted Felon with a Firearm, Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS, and Fugitive

1103 1/2 Boulevard Shreveport La.

Craig Allen

Offense: Possession of Schedule II

1103 1/2 Boulevard Shreveport La

Keller Reed

Offense: Possession of Schedule II

1103 1/2 Boulevard Shreveport La.

Damon Breaux

Offense: Possession with Intent Schedule II

109 Southfield

Kaylon Kennon

Offenses: Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

109 Southfield Shreveport, la

Udarius Thomas (08-04-1986) *** No Booking Photo Available ***

Offenses: Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

8200 Pines Rd apt 1612 Shreveport, la

Dalynte Cole

Offenses: Possession with Intent Schedule I, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway

3845 Line Avenue Shreveport, la

Tradarion Jackson

Offense: Possession with Intent Schedule I, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Fugitive

