SHREVEPORT, La - Some Caddo schools could be losing their resource officers due to the city's rising crime and fewer officers on the streets.
Concerned parents reached out to KTBS. KTBS connected with the Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson and received the following statement.
"Caddo is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and staff and maintaining a law enforcement presence. In recent years, the district has increased the role law enforcement plays in our schools and Caddo currently has Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Shreveport Police Department officers on all district campuses. This is achieved through a combination of partnerships with CPSO, SPD and off-duty law enforcement officers.
As the City works to provide law enforcement officer coverage across their jurisdiction, one scenario has included a possible option in which the four school resource officers currently stationed at district high schools through SPD would move back into a patrol officer position within the community. While no decision has been made or even an official proposal put forward, both the City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish Public Schools share the belief that each school benefits from having a law enforcement officer on campus. If the City were no longer able to provide a school resource officer in a permanent assignment, other options would be considered to ensure coverage at all sites. This could include hiring off-duty police as is the case at schools across the district or partnering with another agency to provide the service.
Ultimately, we share a steadfast belief in the obligation of each of us to protect and serve our students, staff and community and look forward to continuing to work together to reach the best resolution for all parties involved."
The four schools being considered are Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Huntington High School, Captain Shreve High School, and Booker T. Washington High School, according to the Caddo public school's spokesperson.