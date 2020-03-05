SHREVEPORT, La. - Gil Pedrotty learns differently from most kids his age.
"I’m more of a visual learner, my dad has me look over the words before I practice with him,” said Pedrotty.
The 12-year-old Caddo Middle Magnet student is preparing for the Northwest Louisiana Regional Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Last year was his first time competing in the regional level at LSUS; he was the first runner up.
Pedotty is proud of himself for making it that far, competing next to spellers older than he.
"It was me a fifth grader standing next to an eighth grader. I was glad to have been there and gone so far. I’m satisfied, but I want to win this time,” he added.
Lots of spellers use different techniques to help them out on stage. Many look up, some use an imaginary key board, and others pretend to write the word on their arm.
Gil's father, Michael Pedrotty, says his son has a superb memory. He believes Gil is more prepared this time around.
"Last year, we kicked the soccer ball around the living room. I’d say a word, kick it to him, he'd spell it and kick the ball back. He hadn't seen the words before, so when he missed one, I would spell it to him. But then it occurred to me, he would do much better if he just read them first because he is a visual guy, and he has his memory,” added Pedrotty.
Spelling runs in Gil's family. His great uncle and second cousin competed in the National Spelling Bee.
Who knows, maybe Gil will be next.
"It seems like a really fun experience. I’d like to be a part of,” Gil added.
The winner of this event will be sent to Washington D.C. to compete on the national level. The local competition will be streamed online, if you miss it, you can also catch it on KPXJ at 5:00 P.M. Saturday.