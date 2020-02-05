SHREVEPORT, La. - Students at Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School in Shreveport are still in shock after New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees sent them a personal message to never give up.
Physical Education Coach Jordan Edwards said he needed to think outside the box to motivate his students.
He reached out to Brees’ agent before the play-offs and got the video message this week. Edwards says he's always looking for more creative ways to keep his students inspired.
"After a while, students get tired of hearing their teachers and coaches talk. So I thought maybe a professional athlete would get their attention, I never thought that athlete would be Drew Brees!” Smiled Edwards. “The students got the message of motivation and words of encouragement from him personally."
"I thought he was just playing when he said Walnut Hill Schools,” added Jeremiah Evans, a student at Walnut Hill. “He kept saying to work hard and push in everything you do.”
Coach Edwards took some of his students to Dallas to watch and meet the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the school year.
