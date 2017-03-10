Caddo Parish schools Superintendent Lamar Goree has requested board President Denee’ Locke pull from consideration a proposal to close Atkins Elementary and Queensborough Elementary.
A move that comes less than 24 hours after Goree made the recommendation to close the schools.
Original story: Caddo School Board to consider closing three more schools
Additionally, Goree has directed staff to immediately review all components of the district’s strategic plan initiatives to ensure direct alignment with the best interests of the community, according to a statement released Friday afternoon.
“While the proposal to consolidate Atkins and Queensborough elementary schools into higher-performing campuses was grounded in every effort to provide additional academic opportunities to students, I believe that before any decision like this can be made that as a community we have much more work to be done to come together,” Goree said. “Caddo Schools must work to provide the highest quality education to every child while remaining cognizant of fiscal and legislative restraints. Our district – staff, students, parents, and community members - must come together as one unified voice and directly address what we need in order to have the best quality of life for our residents. The time is now and there is no better cause to stand behind than our children.”
The announcement comes as the district works toward a final agreement with the Louisiana Department of Education on means of providing additional resources and supports to Caddo’s most underperforming schools.