SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo Parish appears to be in the running with another state for a business promising 630 jobs and a $1 billion investment over an eight-year period.
The name and type of business has not been publicly released. At a recent Caddo Commission economic development committee meeting, it was only referred to as Project Quatro.
Justyn Dixon, North Louisiana Economic Partnership president, said the project must be kept confidential so he was limited in the details he could share with the committee.
Economist Loren Scott was in Shreveport Friday to talk about his economic forecast for the region. He mentioned a handful of business prospects that are in the works, but nothing by the name of Project Quatro.
KTBS asked Scott about it after his presentation, and he said he could not comment.
NLEP has been working with the unidentified company for five months, Dixon told commission members last Friday.
He said the company needed a $3.8 million financial commitment from the commission, which the committee agreed to. The money will be used for infrastructure improvements, he said.
The area being eyed by the company requires substantial development infrastructure such as rail, water, sewer, mitigation and cost about $30 million, Dixon said.
The “established company,” which Dixon said has multiple locations around the country, will be developed in three phases. In the first year, about $290 million will be invested. Phase 2 is expected to start four years later with an investment of $452 million. Then phase 3 comes six to seven years down the line with an investment of about $184 million.
Quizzed by Commissioner Roy Burrell about the type of company Project Quatro represents, Dixon said it is complimentary of industry in the area.
He told Commissioner John Atkins the company officials are ready to make a decision on its location perhaps next week or next month. Presenting limited information to the committee is to show a high level of support, Dixon said.
Dixon told Administrator Woody Wilson state economic development officials are heavily invested in the project through performance-based grants, job training and support.
There are “a lot of people with skin in this game,” Dixon said, including multiple cities, the state and private sector.
Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson suggested the commission pull the $3.8 million in financial support from remaining American Rescue Plan funds, the general fund and reserve trust fund.
When asked about the benefits of Caddo’s support, Dixon said the net return over 15 years is about $17.5 million. He said there will be about 1,200 spinoff jobs, 38 new homes and 250 relocations. Average salaries for the new jobs are estimated at $50,000.