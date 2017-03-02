Giving what are called "substantial" pay raises in the Caddo school district won't come cheap.
The district is looking for ways to give its 5,600 teachers and staff raises of 5 to 7.5 percent. That would cost $12.5 to $18.3 million.
Asking taxpayers for more money through bonds or more sales tax? Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree is reluctant to put another question to voters.
"I don't think we're at a healthy point where our community is ready to see any additional taxes," Goree says.
So the district is looking within the system to find all that money. And retirees are already feeling the pinch.
Some of the money for pay raises for teachers and staff may come out of their own pockets. And for thousands of retirees not yet on Medicare, like Rob Broussard, it would effectively mean a pay cut.
"We paid our dues and now you're going to penalize us," Broussard says.
He's referring to hikes in what members of the district's healthcare plan would pay. It's just part of a 28-page document from the district that lays out options for the board to consider to find all those millions for raises for current teachers and staff.
It calls for shifting more of the cost of health care to members by raising how much they pay for prescriptions and out-of-pocket expenses -- like co-pays, deductibles, and maximums.
Broussard has done the math for retirees, and doesn't like the solution.
"You're going to hit 'em for $3,000 in increased medical costs? What is that going to do to somebody on a fixed income?" he says.
But, says Superintendent Goree, "It's going to help us recruit and maintain teachers for the classroom, we have to make some difficult decisions."
Goree says raises are needed to have good teachers now and in the future. Currently, Caddo has the second highest starting pay for teachers in the northwest Louisiana region at almost $41,967. That's slightly more than Bossier's $41,500. Desoto is number one at $47,000.
Goree says shifting more health care costs to teachers is part of a balance.
"So that we can increase pay, but the same time making sure we offer a very competitive and a very good health and benefits plan package for all employees," he says.
The president of the teachers union Red River United, Jackie Lansdale, supports a plan to find raises, saying, "Quite frankly it's about children. And we know that we're not filling our classrooms with highly qualified people. And we know that typically the people that get harmed the most are those at risk youngsters that need the best and brightest."
Besides raising how much members would pay for their health care, options to find money for pay raises for teachers and staff, also include cutting the number of teachers and staff.
The district's report on cost cutting options says the district could, "correct overstaffing of teachers, as well as, "follow a national trend of eliminating library aides, or librarians," and "outsource maintenance and custodial services."
And it says more savings could come from future school consolidations.
Board President Denee Locke says some of the options, like cutting librarians and raising prescription drug costs, so far have a thumbs down from the board. But as the board makes tough choices, she says additional options may be considered.
"We have to work within the parameters of the revenue that we have to work with," Locke says.
She adds that the discussion of cost saving options are preliminary, and will be discussed further during upcoming budget sessions over the next three months.
One area that the district has so far said should be spared from job cuts is at the central office.