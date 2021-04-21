SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools’ Caddo Teaching Academy is growing as it works to meet the needs of district classrooms.
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved the expansion of CTA to allow the educator preparation program to provide a pathway to teacher certification for grades 4-8 in English, math, science and social studies. Wednesday’s announcement grows on the district’s current certification opportunities which include elementary education, English, math, biology, chemistry and general science for grades six through 12.
“Every child deserves to have a well-trained, well-prepared certified teacher and CTA is a testament to this district’s commitment to that belief,” said Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools.
“We are grateful to BESE for seeing the value of this program, its successes over the years and its potential to impact more lives through the expansion of certification opportunities.”
CTA has become a recognized model for alternative opportunities to certify individuals to become classroom teachers outside of the traditional college and university pathway. Through the program, participants are provided job-embedded training through a streamlined and practice two-year process to train individuals to become high-quality classroom teachers.
CTA currently is accepting applicants for the next cohort of participants with applications accepted through May 13. The program is open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree possessing a cumulative grade point average of 2.2 or above, a passing score on the PRAXIS I exam or an ACT score of 22 or above as well as a favorable score on the PRAXIS II exam – an exam that measures academic skills and content knowledge.
If accepted into the academy, candidates may begin teaching as early as the next school year with full pay and benefits. To learn more or to apply, visit https://sites.google.com/caddoschools.org/teachcaddo/certification/caddo-teaching-academy.
Since its inception, Caddo Teaching Academy has been successful at filling more than 80 classrooms with certified teachers. The program offers no upfront fees while providing coursework deigned to take individuals from novice to seasoned teachers. Each candidate is given a coach and leaves with a certification recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education.