SHREVEPORT, La.--There's a critical need for teachers right now and Caddo Schools wants to help you out if you have been thinking about taking the leap into education.
Caddo Schools is now accepting applications for their in house teaching certification program. Registration closes on April 1. The program has been around for eight years and it is geared towards getting teachers certified for high need areas in the district.
"It's on the job training a lot of it when you are in the program you are a full time teach with a full salary and benefits. The program itself is a two year program, but we do ask teachers to stay with us for five years, but there are no expenses, tuition fees for the teachers," said Cassie Harwell.
Email teachcaddo@caddoschools.org for more information.