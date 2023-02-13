SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport teen pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery and weapons charges in Caddo District Court Monday and must spend the next 17 years in prison.
Fabian Johnson II, 19, pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, each with enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crime, and illegal possession of stolen firearms before District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. The guilty pleas occurred just before potential jurors were to be questioned for his trial.
Johnson was sentenced to 12 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery convictions, each with a consecutive five-year firearm enhancement. He also was sentenced to five years at hard labor for illegal possession of stolen firearms, to be served concurrently with the robbery sentences.
On March 15, Johnson's two victims met with Johnson and a juvenile co-defendant at an apartment in the 8900 block of Youree Drive. Johnson was in the back seat of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims when he pulled out an AR-style firearm and demanded that the victims give him their valuables.
Johnson took a gold necklace from one victim while armed with the weapon. Once outside the vehicle, the minor co-defendant shot into the windshield of the vehicle, causing minor injuries to one of the victims. The previous month, Johnson was found roaming the same area with a .40-caliber firearm and an AR-style pistol concealed on his person. The .40 caliber-firearm had been reported as stolen.
Johnson was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Cheyenne Wilson and Christian Redmon. He was defended by Casey Simpson and Harry Johnson.