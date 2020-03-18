SHREVEPORT, La. - The way schools are teaching children has drastically changed. But Caddo school leaders believe they have a workable plan in place.
Superintendent Lamar Goree said after March 30 all students and teachers will be set up in a Google classroom for digital platform instruction. And school leaders will be on campuses signing out take home Chromebooks.
Educators' next concern was internet access, but Goree says that's already been covered. For example, all school hot spots will be turned on. Comcast is also offering hot spot expansions for families.
Also, 3,600 hot spots across Shreveport will be available free of charge. Comcast is removing data caps for all customers and suspending disconnects for non-payments.
Goree admits there could be bumps along the way, but he has confidence in his staff and students.
"We don't see this as a time off, but a time on," said Goree. "We're believe that our students will continue to receive their instruction over the next month. We're just asking that everyone works together and takes the bumps with a grain of salt. Our goal is to provide every student with a safe environment and every opportunity academically possible."
Teachers will also be required to hold digital office hours to help children complete their school work.