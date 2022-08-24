Cade Brumley

Cade Brumley (AP File Photo)

BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who has been on the job for 26 months, said Wednesday he got a favorable job review from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Brumley made the comment after BESE emerged from a nearly two-hour, closed door session to discuss the superintendent's job performance in the past year.

He said he got a rating of 3, which is the second highest of four categories also used to rate public school teachers.

That would put him in the effective/proficient category.

