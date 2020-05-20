BATON ROUGE, La. – Former DeSoto Parish schools Superintendent Cade Brumley, who now heads up the Jefferson Parish School District, is the new state superintendent of education.
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education made the decision Wednesday morning from three candidates -- Cade Brumley, Jessica Baghian, and Lonnie Luce -- who were nominated by board members. It took two rounds of voting before a final decision was made.
In the first round, board members voted 5 in favor and 6 against all three candidates. Eight votes were needed to secure the vote.
The board took a recess and after convening opened up to nominations again, with Baghian and Brumley their top picks. Votes for Baghian totaled 6 yes and 5 against so they moved to Brumley, who then secured the necessary 8 votes.
Brumley's nomination must receive Senate confirmation. The board also will begin contract and salary discussions.
Brumley, a Sabine Parish native who taught school and served as principal of Converse High School, has headed up the state’s largest school district in Jefferson Parish for just shy of two years. Brumley left the DeSoto superintendent's position in 2018 after leading it to becoming one of the top-rated districts in the state.
“As a Louisiana native, I am extremely honored to be selected by a student-friendly BESE,” said Brumley in a statement released by BESE. “Louisiana may not be the largest state in the union but we have a big table for collaboration. I look forward to bringing people together to collectively move our state forward. We are primed for continued improvement, drawing on successes of the past and the promise for our future. I will fight for our children, families, and communities each day - they deserve our best.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards added his congratulations to Brumley's selection.
“The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education made an important decision today with the selection of the new state superintendent of education,” said Edwards in a prepared statement. “First, I want to congratulate him. With Dr. Brumley at the helm, the Department of Education will continue efforts to improve student achievement and to provide high quality education for all Louisiana students. Cade has a record of success as a teacher, coach, principal and as a superintendent of two districts, DeSoto and Jefferson parishes. What I know and appreciate about Cade is that as a leader he has a record of being inclusive. He has a seat at the table for everyone as he seeks and listens to input from all stakeholders. I look forward to working with Dr. Brumley to advance education in Louisiana. While the current public health emergency has certainly made our mission more difficult, education has never been more important.”
"BESE is to be commended for the transparent search it conducted for the new state superintendent. Despite the challenges faced because of COVID-19, the board was able to conduct a search and follow the timeline it had created pre-virus. I commend everyone who applied and especially the other finalists as going through the selection process is never easy," he continued.
A BESE member called Brumley's appointment a key milestone in a thorough search and selection process initiated at the beginning of the year.
“I want to commend Superintendent Selection Work Group Chair Kira Orange Jones for her leadership, work group members, and BESE members for their hard and good work,” said Sandy Holloway, BESE president. “We have run a transparent and efficient process in which we have, ultimately, selected a new leader who we believe can take us further down the path of reform and positive outcomes for students. These have been - and will continue to be - the priorities of BESE. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Brumley to keep our state moving in the right direction and continuing our partnership with all stakeholders to achieve greater wins for students.”
Ethan Melancon, director of education policy at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy (Pelican Institute), released the following statement about Brumley's selection: "The Pelican Institute would like to extend a warm congratulations to Dr. Brumley on being named our next state superintendent. Louisiana has been a leader in education reforms that ensure every child has access to a school that best fits his or her needs. And yet, much remains to be done. This work is even more urgent now, and we look forward to working with Dr. Brumley to carry on that legacy and lead our state into a new frontier of education policy.”
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry issued the following statement: “The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry congratulates Dr. Cade Brumley on his appointment as State Superintendent of Education. We look forward to partnering with Dr. Brumley and BESE to continue on an innovative policy pathway that prioritizes students and high-quality learning environments of all kinds. Due to the challenges posed by COVID-19, a sense of urgency is especially critical to guide school districts and leaders to take bold and creative actions that guarantee a solid learning foundation for all students.”
Brumley is a product of the Sabine Parish School District, having graduated from Converse High School. He received a bachelors of science in health and human performance from Northwestern State University, master of education from LSUS and doctor of education from Stephen F. Austin State University. He's also a past president of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.
Brumley is the former sports editor of the Natchitoches Times and had his first classroom teaching position at J.S. Clark Middle School in Shreveport. He then went back to Converse High, where he was a teacher/coach and worked his way up to principal before being lured away to DeSoto Parish for the assistant superintendent position that vaulted him to the superintendent's post.
Brumley replaces longtime state Superintendent John White, who announced his departure in January. BESE began its search shortly afterward.
In March, the board approved narrowing the search to six contenders from the 21 original candidates produced through the application process. Video conference interviews, conducted by work group members with the contending candidates, were posted online for public review in April, along with a related public input survey that generated 7,800 responses statewide. Brumley received the most favorable responses from the survey.
Holloway noted the importance of conducting an open and efficient process that afforded the opportunity for public engagement despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions: “There were obstacles to overcome in carrying out an expedient and transparent superintendent search in the midst of a public health emergency that could have severely impacted communication, logistics, and engagement. Despite these challenges, candidates, BESE members and the public cooperated and connected to move the process forward with a goal of ensuring continuity and stability for our students and educators.”
The new state superintendent will take charge of a K-12 education system that has achieved many recent successes and improvements including raising academic standards, increasing access to quality early childhood education, expanding career education opportunities, and strengthening educator development, but will also face significant challenges. Closing persistent achievement and opportunity gaps across the state is a top priority for BESE, along with addressing the unfinished learning from the 2019-20 school year and ensuring that students and school systems are positioned for a strong start in 2020-21.
More information about the selection process is available at www.bese.louisiana.gov.