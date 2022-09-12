BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley's two-year tenure has been marked by unprecedented upheaval in the classroom, pitched battles with the board that hired him and a penchant for wading into controversy.
Brumley started the job in June of 2020, three months after a once-in-a-century pandemic closed classrooms two months early, and then played havoc with both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said the shock to Louisiana's long-beleaguered public school system caused by the pandemic is every bit as impactful as Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and other natural disasters.
"The truth is the last two years I would say have been as traumatic on the education system as any storm we ever had," Waguespack said.
