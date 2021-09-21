NEW ORLEANS - A Tuesday afternoon fire on the roof of the Caesars Superdome sent one person to the hospital with minor burns, according to New Orleans paramedics.
The person hospitalized was a worker helping pressure wash the dome’s 10-acre roof in preparation for it to be painted, Jonathan Fourcade of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said.
After the fire caused minor burns, the worker was brought in an ambulance to University Medical Center by paramedics, Fourcade added.
Fire Department officials said the three-alarm blaze at the Superdome erupted about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. About 50 firefighters brought it under control shortly after 1 p.m., officials said.
The agency which manages the Superdome said that the fire apparently started when a pressure washer ignited.
The Fire Department didn’t immediately confirm that, saying only that the blaze occurred accidentally as a result of work being done on the roof and started in the "gutter tub" running around the roof's base.
A photo published by the New Orleans city government's NOLAReady account appears to show a gasoline can near firefighters working in the gutter tub. It wasn't immediately clear whether that gasoline can, or any other can that may have been on the roof, factored into the blaze.
The company performing the work on the dome's roof this week, Brazos Industries, didn’t immediately comment when contacted Tuesday.
The Saints do not play at home this weekend. The next scheduled home game is on Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. They have been practicing in Texas due to Hurricane Ida.