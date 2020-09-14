The Cajun Navy Foundation says they are actively monitoring the situation in the Gulf of Mexico with Hurricane Sally as well as the other tropical depressions and disturbances.
"We stand at the ready to be able to assist with rescue and recovery efforts for areas affected as we are doing the SW Louisiana parishes and the SE Texas counties for Hurricane Laura, and as we have done in the past," the Cajun Navy Foundation sent in a statement. "We have volunteers already checking in with us willing to deploy as soon as the situation is safe, and a need is identified."
You can sign up at www.cajunrelief.org prior to volunteering to help give an idea of the number of people coming so the Cajun navy Foundation can prepare.
The needs are not yet determined as the hurricane is still offshore and conditions continue to change. The Cajun Navy Foundation say they are working with authorities to determine what assets will be needed, where they will be needed, and for them to determine when it is safe for volunteers to deploy.
They will help to fill in the gaps and respond to non-life-threatening calls for assistance to allow first responders to prioritize their efforts into where they are needed the most.