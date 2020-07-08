SHREVEPORT, La.– A California man pleaded has admitted to stealing cash from Shreveport and Bossier City bank customers, U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced Wednesday in a news release.
Dennis Busch, 40, of Costa Mesa, pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud in connection with a scheme to use altered debit cards to steal cash from Capital One bank accounts. When he's sentenced on Oct. 20, Busch will face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Busch used altered, re-encoded Capital One debit cards to make cash withdrawals from Capital One ATMs in the Shreveport and Bossier City area.
Over a month-long period in late 2018, Busch withdrew $33,838 from the bank accounts of numerous Capital One account holders. Then in August, Busch withdrew $28,207 from Capital One bank accounts. During this time, he attempted to withdraw approximately $44,634 over numerous additional transactions, but was denied by the bank.
Busch obtained the information of the Shreveport residents while he resided in California, and then traveled to the Shreveport area to commit the fraud. Throughout the scheme, Busch withdrew, or attempted to withdraw, approximately $106,679 in total.