SHREVEPORT, La. -- A California man accused of the molestation of a juvenile female relative almost four years ago was convicted Thusday in Caddo District Court.
Ephraim Lemuel Wilson, 46, of Chula Vista, Calif., also was convicted of child pornography in connection with the incident involving a 12-year-old relative, whom he took to a movie and then to his hotel room in late October 2016. The molestation occurred at both locations, and Wilson took cell phone photos of the victim at his hotel.
The victim immediately reported the incident to her mother and then again to her counselors at school the next morning. Shreveport Police sex crimes detectives identified and located Wilson, who was apprehended at Shreveport Regional Airport, where he was about to board a plane to return to California.
The jury consisted of 10 women and two men. Wilson, who remains incarcerated at Caddo Correctional Center, will return to face District Judge Ramona Emanuel March 4 for sentencing.
Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Edwin L. Blewer and Sam Crichton. Wilson was defended by Kurt Goins.