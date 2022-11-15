BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
The easy-to-remember 988 number replaced the old 10-digit number, 1-800-273-8255, nationwide. Louisiana has two call centers answering 988 calls. The Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, located in Bossier City, handles area codes 318 and 337. VIA LINK, located in New Orleans, covers area codes 504, 225 and 985.
Calls increased by nearly 50% to 2,882 in Louisiana in the first full month after the new number was introduced, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health policy. Month after month, more calls have come in.
“In the last seven days alone, we've seen a 24% increase in calls,” said Kira Lindeman, the crisis contact coordinator at one of Louisiana’s call centers. “And that (increase) has pretty much stayed consistent.”
In Bossier City, they’ve hired 15 more workers to handle the volume, and will continue to hire more, said Janet Miller, executive director of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling. Counselors are trained to de-escalate a mental health crisis and offer resources for long-term help.
Read more on the mental health hotline from our news partner The Advocate.