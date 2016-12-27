Shreveport's Calumet refinery has been fined $7,000 in connection with the death in May of one of its workers.
Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes was initially fined $12,471 on Nov. 16; however, an information settlement for the lesser amount was reached on Nov. 30, according to the U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Calumet employee George Robert “Bobby” Hughes, 55, of Shreveport, died at the refinery on May 20 when he was crushed between a life basket and pipe rack, OSHA’s report said.
OSHA cited Calumet for violation of a law that requires employers to provide a place of employment free of hazards likely to cause death or serious harm. The citation says Calumet failed to ensure that an employee operating an aerial lift in reverse on an unpaved gravel road inside the facility was protected from contact with the overhead piping systems.
Following the accident, Calumet did not disclose details of what caused Hughes’ death.
Calumet, which specializes in refining gasoline and lubricants, has been cited in the past for serious work-place violations. In 2007, seven violations and one repeated violation led to a $122,400 fine by OSHA.
In 2010, the company paid a $119,000 fine - reduced from $173,000 -- and in 2011, a $17,000 fine. Both were for “serious” health and safety violations. Serious violations are issued when there is a substantial probability that death or serious injury could occur from a hazard about which the employer knew or should have known.