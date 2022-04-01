SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can chip in money for our area's first responders while playing golf with your buddies.
Calumet Specialty Products will host a charity golf tournament, sending the proceeds to law enforcement and fire agencies in the communities where they have facilities in northwest Louisiana. That's in Shreveport, Bossier, Webster parish, and Cotton Valley.
The Calumet Open is Friday, May 13, at Northwood Hills Golf Club. Play starts at 9 a.m.
Four-player scramble teams are $75 per player, or $300 per team. Lunch will be provided and prizes will be awarded. Sponsorships are also available.
“We are grateful for the way first responders in Northwest Louisiana keep our communities safe,” said Steve Pocsik, Vice President and Venture Manager for Calumet. “They often work long hours and walk into harm for the sake of others. This is just one way for us to show how much we appreciate their service.”
“Calumet cares about Northwest Louisiana communities,” said Billy McClain, Plant Manager in Shreveport. “We have a number of facilities in the region and this is where our employees live and work. Supporting these communities is an important part of our business.”
To enter or get more information on sponsorships, contact Calumet Government and Community Relations Specialist Lyndon Johnson at (318) 401-8669 or Lyndon.johnson@clmt.com.