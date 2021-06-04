BOSSIER CITY, La- Friends and family of Calvary Baptist Academy student, Lane Mangum, honored his memory with a balloon release on Friday evening.
Hundreds of community members gathered at Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier at 7 p.m. Organizers asked attendees to bring white and silver balloons.
Pastors lead the group in prayer before the balloons were released. Several of Lane's friends and family members spoke out about his life.
"That's what I'll remember about him forever, he taught me more than I taught him," Lane's former Calvary teacher said to the crowd.
"We're here tonight at Centurylink for Dakota, who is Lane's older brother, and we're praying for his family," said Tanner Webb, a baseball teammate and friend of Lane.
The Calvary student died earlier this week. Police say he drowned in Lake Bisteneau on Tuesday afternoon after his boat capsized.