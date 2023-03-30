MANSFIELD, La. -- A school shooting in Nashville, Tenn., is a cruel reminder of the very real threat facing the most vulnerable among us. That's why DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are using technology to help to build trust and possibly prevent tragedy.
That tragedy has been marked with flags at half-staff, terrifying images in the media and desperate calls for action from politicians and law enforcement. The scrutiny following these incidents is forcing those tasked with protecting schools to expect the unexpected.
"Technology changes every day and we have to be willing to change with that and use the things that are useful to us to be able to do our job better," says DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.
Teachers in DeSoto Parish now have a direct line of communication to law enforcement in case of emergency, available through the Rave Mobile Safety feature on the DeSoto Parish Sheriff Office's community app.
"It lets us know exactly where they are in the school, what type of emergency it is. We can ask questions. We can communicate directly to the person we need to communicate to and know exactly where we're sending help to," says Richardson.
The system allows law enforcement to save precious time when dealing with potentially deadly situations.
"None of that happens without the relationship that we have with our school system. We have constant communication about things that we can do better," says Richardson, who participates in weekly meetings with the DeSoto Parish School Board.
Another advantage for law enforcement against a potential school shooter is the ability to see inside DeSoto Parish schools at all times.
Using hundreds of surveillance cameras placed throughout each campus, investigators can learn vital information that may help in dangerous situations. It allows law enforcement the ability to see inside any classroom inside any DeSoto Parish school within a matter of seconds.
Richardson says he's heard positive feedback from teachers who say they feel safer with the Rave system in place.
"I would say it's well received, and it's expected," he says.
In addition to the cameras and app information, including interactive maps of each school, deputies receive active shooter training throughout the year while schools are on break, and in summer of 2022, DeSoto Parish completed a security system upgrade that will give each deputy access to every door within each school.
"We are ready to respond, but we're always looking for ways to be more efficient," he said.
Richardson says there's no way he could have implemented these changes without the cooperation of the DeSoto Parish School Board.
He stresses the importance of agencies throughout the country strengthening their relationship with local schools.