CAMERON, La. - Sabine Pass LNG in Cameron Parish has received the federal government's blessing to increase its export output of liquefied natural gas.
The approval Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Energy will allow Sabine Pass, as well as the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility in Texas, to increase their exports by 720 million cubic feet of natural gas to any country, including all of Europe. Both facilities are owned by Cheniere Energy.
Previously, Cheniere only had authorization to ship to countries with which the U.S. had free trade agreements.
“We appreciate the DOE granting this authorization for export to non-FTA countries that recognizes the additional volumes we’ve been producing from our efficiency and facility performance improvements,” Cheniere said in a statement. “This authorization will allow for additional operational flexibility for us and our customers during this pivotal time and for decades to come.”
