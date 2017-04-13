A milestone in the Camp Minden saga could lead to another round of controversy.
According to ESI's website, the burn of M6 propellant is 100-percent complete. But now, the question is what's next for the state-of-the-art chamber?
The company wants to keep the burn chamber in place, and to transport more explosive material to Camp Minden to be disposed of in the future. That's caused concern for many local residents who have lived through repeated explosions at Camp Minden.
"In some respects it's a bitter sweet moment, because we're not spending all our time celebrating, because there is a lot of people that live out in Webster Parish and also the eastern part of Bossier Parish that are concerned about the future," said Brian Salvatore, LSUS Science Professor and member of the concerned citizens advisory group.
The Shreveport City Council, and Caddo Parish Commission both had resolutions pop up on their agendas opposing that plan.
"You know we wouldn't want a train that's filled with hazardous materials or explosive type materials to derail in downtown Shreveport," said Councilman Jeff Everson. His resolution to oppose the burn chamber staying at Camp Minden passed at a March council meeting. "There are legitimate concerns that we would have about the safety of our citizens."
Caddo Commissioner Matthew Linn is concerned about the air quality, and wants to make sure his constituents are breathing easy. He has proposed three different resolutions opposing the chamber. The first failed by one vote. The second is up for passage at their next meeting, and states that the parish supports the Webster Parish ordinance supporting ESI abiding by their contract and leaving following the burn. However, the Webster Parish Police Jury overturned their ordinance and chose to remain neutral on the topic at their meeting earlier this week. His final ordinance, focuses on east to west winds coming into Caddo Parish from Webster Parish.
"This is a request merely asking whoever operates the burn chamber, if they are able to do so, that when the wind is blowing from there, to Caddo Parish, for them to please not operate it," said Linn. The ordinance will come up for a vote at their next meeting.
Despite air quality concerns, ESI said their operation would remain clean.
"For the people that have expressed the fear, not only for what we have done, but for what we would do in the future, they need to understand that it's going to be extremely regulated going forward. We're going to be the same company that came in to solve this problem, were going to operate in the same manner with essentially the same oversight, and actually more oversight, and that we will always be transparent about what is going on," said Dean Schellhase, project manager for ESI, following the Webster Parish Police Jury meeting on Tuesday.
However, Webster parish residents who have been through multiple explosions simply want the original contract followed.
"The residents I know are honorable people," said Salvatore. "When they give somebody their word, they honor it and they expect the same in return, and especially they expect to be acknowledged for what they've been through."
ESI is currently obligated to follow their contract, and leave when the job is 100 percent complete. In order to stay that contract would have to be altered.
According to Camp Minden officials that decision is in the hands of the parish. ESI's contract with the national guard officially expires in August.
Camp Minden officials stay the Adjutant General Glenn Curtis will not pursue a change in the contract unless he has the full support of the parish.