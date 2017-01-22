Stay or go.
That’s the question emerging as to the fate of the contained burn chamber in operation at Camp Minden. If all goes as planned, the chamber will complete its mission of destroying more than 15 million pounds of M6 propellant by mid-April. As of Sunday, the job is 75 percent complete with 12 million pounds destroyed.
The destruction company, Explosive Service International, or ESI, in its contract with the military agrees to move or destroy the burn chamber once the work is complete. The chamber was built off-site and transported to Camp Minden last February.
But some are proposing keeping the one-of-a-kind chamber, and accompanying pollution abatement system, to lure other munitions-related companies to the parish and create needed jobs.
Unlike past tenants, ESI would undergo stringent oversight by state and federal agencies. The company is being a “transparent, good neighbor” and wants to remain as a business venture in Webster Parish, said David Madden, who operates a separate business also on the Camp Minden property.
Supporters of the burn chamber will face an uphill battle. A community meeting in November drew a capacity crowd, with strong feelings expressed by those who didn’t want the chamber to become a permanent part of their backyards.
Another public meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Minden Community Center. They’ll revisit the discussion. A decision ultimately will fall into the lap of area politicians, the Louisiana Military Department and the governor.
Where it started
A bunker explosion at Camp Minden in October 2012 that cracked store front windows four miles away in downtown Minden ultimately led to the state police discovering over 15 million pounds of improperly stored M6 propellant on the Explo Systems property. Several of the company’s employees have pleaded guilty to state criminal charges; federal charges are pending against the owners and upper managers.
The EPA held the U.S. Army responsible for getting rid of the unstable explosives. When it didn’t immediately accept responsibility, citizens rallied and forced action. ESI was the company selected to carry out the destruction process with a price tag of $20 - 32 million.
Burning of the propellant started in April. Around-the-clock monitoring of stack emissions at four stations are checked daily by an independent source.
Results, which are posted daily on the EPA website, indicate the emissions are twice as clean as ambient air in the surrounding communities.
Those results and a trouble-free process factor into ESI’s request to the state for a lease to continue operations. ESI Vice President Jason Poe said they would only receive stable materials that are suitable under federal transportation guidelines and Louisiana State Police regulations.
There would be no stockpiling of waste material. Anything received would be destroyed within a year of receipt, Poe said.
Naysayers, however, say regardless of the promises, they don’t want any more hazardous waste trucked into their community.
Dolores Blalock, a member of the Citizens Advisory Group (CAG), has nothing but praise for Poe and Dean Schellhase, project manager. She calls them “knights in shining armor” for destroying “the dragon that breathed poisonous fumes, the open burning of explosive, toxic M6 propellant."
“They saved all of us from the nightmare of an entire year of dark and dangerous skies that the originally-planned open burning would have caused. I have the highest respect for both of them. We are very fortunate to have such good equipment and such skilled operators,” she added.
However, that praise ends when it comes to promises that were made.
“But the contract we agreed to required and promised the removal of this equipment at the end of the disposal project. This was done specifically to assure that Camp Minden would not turn into a national waste collection and disposal site,” Blalock said.
Blalock, who lives 35 miles away from ESI’s location in Bossier Parish, said she remains fearful of any future activities that could pollute the air and come her way. But she more so sympathizes with Doyline residents who are in the immediate vicinity.
“The burn unit is located among people who have lived around munitions and a Superfund site for years. They are sick, literally from the poisons they have endured. And they have been through one explosion too many -- 2002, 2007, 2012, 2014, then two in 2016, Blalock said. “Homes have been damaged. People have been terrorized and had to leave their homes, sometimes during Christmas holidays. Insurance rarely pays for the damage.”
She continued: “They have had enough. This is a traumatized community. They want regular businesses nearby that do not involve explosive toxins. It is not personal against these men who have done such a great job of M6 disposal. These citizens want a different future -- safer, explosion-free. They do not want a national toxic waste collection center near them ever again. They have had enough.”
ESI’s point of view
Poe admits they didn’t enter the agreement to destroy the M6 with the intention of eventually asking for the contained burn chamber to remain. It was only after they saw how well it worked that company officials saw the potential to utilize it on a bigger scale.
“None of us had a clue it would be that clean,” Poe said of the emissions. “We never expected it to be zero across the board.”
Having the burn chamber, the first and only one of its kind in the world, stay in Louisiana would allow the state to be at the forefront of a national movement to provide a solution that could end open burning of old military munitions, he said.
“The military has 100 million pounds of propellant to get rid of and they will open burn it. We’ve got something that works here that puts out cleaner air than the community is breathing. It could solve a state problem, like we did here, but also solve a federal problem. They are really trying to do something right,” Poe said, adding “We would be solving a national problem with local resources. … Louisiana is always the last at doing something. We can finally take the lead on this thing.”
Understandably, ESI has major hurdles in its way. First, is overcoming the stigma of Explo Systems, the company that is accused of illegally stockpiling the M6 at the root of the problem.
“Explo Systems created the mess. Some don’t understand we are not Explo,” Schellhase said.
There’s also concern should ESI and the burn chamber stay the safety and welfare of area residents could still be in jeopardy from transportation and storage of materials. Schellhase said they would be required to abide by federal and state laws and unable to store up materials like Explo.
“We can’t act like cowboys. We will be regulated like any other business,” he said.
ESI also has pledged to be “open and transparent” and allow third-party oversight to assure the public it’s following all laws.
ESI is operating under an emergency order permit from the governor’s office. The company has asked for a change order to allow it to keep the burn chamber on site.
More would be required, though, including obtaining a lease from the state military department and going through a permit process with the DEQ on air, waste and handling to be classified as a treatment and storage disposal facility. Demonstrations to prove the burn chamber can meet emission standards of materials it would accept is another step.
There would be a round of public meetings, too.
Even when the last bit of M6 is destroyed, ESI won’t immediately shut its doors. It will take about 90 days to complete final reports and carry out soil, groundwater and surface sampling. All results will be compared to base samples gathered prior to the operation.
Not in my backyard continues
Regardless of the promises ESI is making, those living around Camp Minden – and beyond – are once again uniting in opposition to a permanent disposal site there. Dialogue has been growing in recent days via a Concerned Citizens of the Camp Minden M6 Open Burn Facebook page.
Alice Bond shares how she was on the “front lines fighting to prevent an open burn.” One of the agreed upon items was dismantling and removal of the chamber when the job was done.
“Propaganda is being strewn around by a handful of employees (trying to keep their temporary jobs) and by the company as well as another company that wants to not only make it permanent, but bring in a rotary kiln to boot,” Bond wrote.
Doyline property owner Mary Watson said if ESI was “company with any honesty or integrity, they would honor their contract. Or if they wanted to stay they would have to come to the community and explain their intentions and ask what the public thought.” She further accuses company owners of being “sneaky” by going behind the “public’s back” to get support to stay. “Heck no, we don’t trust one thing they say now.”
“I live in South Bossier. I oppose bringing additional crap here for disposal. The company who is ‘neighbors’ with CBC are pushing to keep it here and open to save 35 jobs. This is NOT acceptable. 35 jobs are NOT worth the pollution or our natural resources or worse, cancer and other life-threatening diseases it can cause,” wrote Shawn Riddle.
Danessa Morgan wrote: “If I would have known that 18 million pounds of M6 was out there I would have protested. People have concerns that the government should have watched out for the safety of the citizens the first time. Now, we are supposed to believe everything is safe? I thought I was safe before. Also, not to mention the resale value of homes out here on the lake will be cut in half. Imagine. I’m a buyer from another state looking for property. Oh, there is a nice piece of lake front property on Lake Bistineau. Oh wait it’s next to an incinerator that burns chemicals from all over the country. Pretty sure people will look elsewhere.”
Still, Blalock, in an interview with KTBS, said she can see why ESI’s owners want to move forward with their work in Webster Parish, but then again they need to understand that people in Doyline “can’t take it anymore and I can’t blame them.”
An overriding fear, Blalock said, is what the future would hold. What if ESI sells its operation and a company that does open burn, such as Clean Harbor in Colfax, moves in, she asked.
“What would it open it up to down the road? It’s the history of the place. They are sick, done with it. They want them to go away,” Blalock said.
The EPA also appears to be for removal of the burn chamber. In a Jan. 18 letter to Ron Hagar, CAG president, Region 6 Administrator Ron Curry said after the M6 is destroyed, “both the EPA approved work plan for the site and the Louisiana Military Department contract for the disposal require the device to be dismantled and removed.”