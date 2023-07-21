SHREVEPORT, La. -- Kids set up lemonade stands today at LSUS. It marked the end of a week-long camp that taught kids ages six to 12 the value of entrepreneurship.
“My dad is an entrepreneur. He's the executive director at Robinson Film Center. So I always believe that I could possibly be an entrepreneur too,” said Luka Riley, who named her stand Lemony Lemons.
Little kids with big dreams filled the LSUS University Center with their unique lemonade stands, all stocked with creative takes on the classic.
“The Sunset is made out of pineapple, mango splash, lemonade and grenadine. With no alcohol,” said the Lemony Lemons team.
Through a week-long camp the kids learned what it takes to make your own business.
“We covered the basics of everything you would need to know to start a business. So, we talked about writing a business plan. We talked about customer service, we talked about marketing,” said Cohab Executive Director Jessica Schiele.
The camp ended with each group setting up a stand and making their own lemonade.
“Well, we've got our regular lemonade that we made from scratch and then we've got our flavoring packets that we pour in a decent amount and mix them,” said Amelia Schiele, who had a lemonade stand.
Even if the kids don’t decide to run a business one day, leaders said they still learned valuable skills.
“Setting a plan and working that plan. And it can be if they never go into entrepreneurship, they can set that for so many aspects of their life,” said Adam Sistrunk with Cadence Bank.
“Also understanding that not everybody is going to be their own business owner, but they're also going to be consumers of other businesses and they're going to be working in those businesses. So understanding these fundamental concepts from an early age is really important,” said Mary Lois White with LSUS.
The students will keep all their profits earned. The funds taken out of their profits to cover their business expenses will be donated to St. Jude.