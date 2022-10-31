SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver continues to be the leader in the race for Shreveport mayor when it comes to campaign contributions, according to the most recent round of reporting available through this afternoon.
Today is the deadline for what’s called the 10-P report. That’s the report provided to the Louisiana Ethics Administration that falls on the 10th day prior to the Nov. 8 primary. It covers contributions and expenses from Sept. 30 through Oct. 19.
But starting Oct. 20 and through election day, candidates also must file a special report within two days of receipt of contributions or major expenditures. And it's in the special reports where Tarver shows he still has significant money coming into his campaign coffers as the race for mayor enters the final days.
Tarver has filed four special reports since Tuesday, with contributions totaling $40,500. His 10-P report was not filed as of 4 p.m. today. He had $389,670 on hand when his 30-P report was filed on Oct. 11.
Candidate Tom Arceneaux filed a 15-page 10-P report on Sunday that lists $12,284 in contributions which when added to funds on hand totals $206,889. He spent $155,226, leaving him with $63,947.
He filed a special report Saturday that added $17,253 in contributions.
Arceneaux has $21,000 of his own money invested in his campaign.
Candidate Mario Chavez filed a 14-page 10-P report on Friday that included $5,221 in contributions and a $50,000 personal loan, giving him $55,221 in total revenue. He had $44,247 at the start of the reporting period and spent $44,454, leaving him with $54,413 going into the latter days of the campaign.
The personal loan brings to $102,500 the amount of money Chavez has loaned his campaign.
Mayor Adrian Perkins had not filed any reports as of 4 p.m. today, neither had candidates LeVette Fuller, Tracy Mendels, Lauren Ray Anderson, Darryl Ware II and Julius Romano.
Candidate Melvin Slack filed a 10-P report, but it was void of any contributions or expenses.
KTBS will update this story on Tuesday with information from reports filed by today's deadline.