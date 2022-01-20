SHREVEPORT, La. – On the tail end of an announcement that AEP is building a $100 million transmission control center in Shreveport, Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell made an announcement of his own, saying more investment and jobs are coming to Bossier and DeSoto parishes.
Campbell admitted later in a separate interview with KTBS that he may have been speaking out of turn; however, the prospect of the new jobs has him excited for northwest Louisiana.
Campbell, flanked by AEP-SWEPCO President Malcolm Smoak, said a company that builds portable housing for victims of natural disasters has set its sights on the Haughton area and DeSoto Parish for its new operation. Upward of 1,000 jobs are possible, he said.
Campbell didn’t say where in Haughton the company was looking to locate but identified the Dolet Hills lignite property as its preferred site in DeSoto. Campbell said he had just informed Gov. John Bel Edwards of the company’s plans.
“They made a deal last night. The company I’m talking about offered this. So, it’s 450 jobs. Minimum wage down there $25 an hour, put a lot of people back to work. So, there’s good things happening in Louisiana,” Campbell said.
Still, he emphasized later paperwork has not been signed, and that the company is seeking incentives from the state that must be appropriated.
But the company made an on-site visit last week and “they want to buy it,” Campbell said of the Dolet Hills property.
The Dolet Hills lignite mine had been in operation in southeast DeSoto Parish for more than 30 years. AEP made the decision last year to close the mine and the separate power station it operated jointly with CLECO. The cost of extracting the lignite coupled with the low market price of fuel led to the decision.
Hundreds of employees have already lost their jobs. Several dozen are still on site at the plant conducting shutdown operations.
Smoak said that should be completed this year and the property will be ready to turn over to a new tenant. The buildings can be repurposed and would work perfect for the company that is interested in buying the property, Smoak said.
“We really hope it works out and can bring those jobs to the parish. It will be great for Louisiana and northwest Louisiana as well,” Smoak said.
Campbell said the company would build similar production sites in other locations across the U.S. so that it can respond with its portable housing for those losing homes in disasters such as wildfires, tornadoes and hurricanes. The company works closely with homeland security, he said.
“It’s good for Bossier Parish. And it’s great for DeSoto Parish. DeSoto Parish needs the work. Those people lost their jobs. And it’s a great thing that can happen. They can buy it from SWEPCO. SWEPCO’s got great facilities and they can work together not only getting the jobs in Haughton, getting the jobs here and some for DeSoto Parish. It’s a great day," Campbell said.
Outgoing DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Reggie Roe was unaware of any plans for the Dolet Hills property but said other jobs could also be generated in the parish through the construction of another 42-inch natural gas pipeline.
The pipeline starts at Keachi and have transfer stations along its 154-mile route south to Cameron Parish, where it is expected to provide natural gas for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plants located on the Gulf Coast.
Roe said some permanent jobs will be created, but there could be as many as 1,000 construction jobs. Land surveyors could be on site in the coming weeks contacting landowners, he said.