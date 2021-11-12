WINNFIELD, La. -- The three people who robbed banks in Campti and Castor two years ago were sentenced to federal prison Friday, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook announced in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced Larcentursa Mayweather, 50, also known as Cent or Lacenturia, of Winnfield, to 15 years and 8 months, Paul Nash Jr., 44, of Jonesboro to 10 years and four months and Tabitha Lee Gray, 45, also known as Tabitha White, of Jonesboro, to three years and eight months.
All will be on supervised release when they get out of prison.
Mayweather, Gray and Nash were also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution.
Mayweather was convicted by a jury in federal court in Alexandria on May 28. Nash and Gray each pleaded guilty and agreed to testify truthfully about their involvement in the robberies.
Mayweather planned the bank robberies and told Nash and Gray how to carry them out while he acted as the getaway driver. On April 2, 2019, he drove the two to Campti and dropped them off at City Bank. Nash and Gray went inside with guns drawn and ordered the tellers to give them money.
They left in a stolen vehicle to meet Mayweather at a predetermined location. During the getaway, Nash called in a fake bomb threat to Lakeview High School in Campti to divert law enforcement's attention. The trio then divided their heist.
Two weeks later, the trio carried out another bank robbery at the Bank of Montgomery in Castor. But first, instead of calling in a fake bomb threat, this time the three set a house on fire in another attempt to divert law enforcement from the robbery.
Mayweather dropped Nash and Gray at the bank and they went in again with guns drawn and got money from the teller. They ran out intending to find Mayweather, who was supposed to be waiting to pick them up.
However, once they were outside, Mayweather saw law enforcement officers in the area and left, leaving Nash and Gray to fend for themselves. They ran into a nearby wooded area and were later apprehended.
Mayweather was seen leaving the area of the Bank of Montgomery and was stopped and arrested. Gray’s purse and a receipt belonging to Nash were found in his vehicle.
Testimony at Mayweather's trial revealed that a glove belonging to him was found in the parking lot of the City Bank in Campti. DNA connected Mayweather to the glove.
Further, testimony at trial revealed that Mayweather provided the firearms and clothing including gloves, hoodies, and masks to Nash and Gray to complete the robberies.
The FBI, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Fire Marshal conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tennille Gilreath and Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.